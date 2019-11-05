Sumter County parents concerned with busing after school district announces ‘shortage’ of drivers

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County School district sent messages to parents Tuesday morning saying there was a shortage of bus drivers and routes could be delayed.
The district also posted the message on Facebook, where many parents expressed their concern for an ongoing problem with busing.
Many parents on the post said their children’s buses are consistently delayed, sometimes not arriving at school until 9 a.m. or later.
One parent who called WIS said at least three children in his neighborhood were not picked up by a school bus Tuesday morning.
Two bus drivers also told WIS they are on strike due to low wages. Those drivers said they have reached out to the district’s superintendent but have not received a response.
Around noon Tuesday, the district posted an update on its Facebook page saying bus routes Tuesday afternoon should not be delayed.
The district thanked “coaches, teachers, and regular drivers from other areas who stepped up to ensure the bus routes were covered.”
This story will be updated.
