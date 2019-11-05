No Bull: Dabo recalls meeting Michael Jordan during bachelor party

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - It’s not every day you get to meet one of the greatest basketball players who ever lived.
But that’s one day Dabo Swinney will never forget. The Clemson head coach met “His Airness” during Swinney’s days as an assistant at Alabama.
“I met him on my bachelor party,” Swinney recalled. “It was a clean bachelor party.”
Swinney, who was a graduate assistant at Alabama during the time, ran into Jordan on a summer night in Birmingham during Jordan’s time with the Birmingham Barons.
“I was disappointed that he retired,” Swinney said. “I just couldn’t believe it. I was like, ‘What? I mean, what are we doing here?’ It was like when Barry Sanders retired.”
Swinney had plenty of witnesses who can attest to the story. He said several of his friends were on hand to see the moment at a venue called “Jitterbugs.”
“I’ll never forget it,” he said. “We’re walking up. There was this car parked right at the front door and it had ‘MJ23.’ Like a Mercedes or something. I have a picture of it, actually. I remember going in and I’m like ‘Michael Jordan’s in here?’”
It turns out Jordan and some of his baseball teammates were, in fact, in the building. Dabo eventually spotted the former Chicago Bull in the back of the venue.
“I’m like ‘I’m going to meet Michael Jordan,’” he said. “So, I walk back there...and I introduce myself, I say, ‘Hey, I’m a coach at Alabama and, just, I’ve always admired you and I just wanted to say hey.’ He was super nice.”
Swinney said he didn’t ask Jordan for any pictures, but his friends weren’t going to let the moment pass without getting one themselves.
“Thye were waiting and, as soon as I kinda got over there, they took a picture. So I’ve got a picture.”
The moment was one that Swinney cherishes, but he’d definitely love to meet Jordan again.
“I’d love to meet Michael Jordan, like today’s version of Dabo where he might actually go, ‘Aren’t you that coach from Clemson?’” he said.
For now, meeting MJ will have to wait. Clemson sets its sights on capturing the ACC Atlantic Division title. The next obstacle in completing that goal comes Saturday when the Tigers travel to Raleigh to face North Carolina State at 7:30 p.m.
