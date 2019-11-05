Man gets 17 years in prison for fatal shooting in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for a fatal shooting in Orangeburg County.
Lance Michael Miller was sentenced for his role in the shooting death of Scott Allen Brooks.
According to the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, during the early morning hours of March 20, 2017, Miller shot and killed the victim out of fear that he would report a prior armed robbery Miller committed.
“The Solicitor’s Office was prepared to move forward with trial on Monday of last week before Miller decided to plead guilty,” prosecutors said."Miller’s co-defendant’s case is still pending. Our office would like to thank the friends and family of Scott Allen Brooks for their unwavering support in this case. We would also like to thank the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office for their investigation."
