LCSD: 40-year-old man charged with attempted murder after relative shot at his home

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies have arrested a West Columbia man after a woman was shot at his home on Nov. 1.
Keon Faison, 40, is accused of shooting a woman he is related to at his home following an argument. According to officials, Faison also pointed a gun at another family member twice before leaving the house.
The woman who was shot is expected to be okay.
Faison turned himself in at the sheriff’s department later that night. He is now charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and five counts of unlawful neglect of a child.
Faison’s bond was denied and he is currently being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.
