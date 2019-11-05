Gamecocks announce 2020 baseball schedule

COLUMBIA - Thirty-three games inside Founders Park, the annual three-game set with in-state rival Clemson and an SEC slate that includes 24 games against NCAA Tournament teams from a year ago highlight the 2020 South Carolina baseball schedule, released this afternoon (Monday, Nov. 4).
The Gamecocks open the 2020 season on Friday, Feb. 14 against Holy Cross at 4 p.m. This is the start of a 10-game homestand that includes single games with Winthrop (Feb. 18), Presbyterian (Feb. 19), North Florida (Feb. 25), a three-game set with Northwestern (Feb. 21-23) and the start of the Clemson series on Feb. 28.
The Gamecocks and Tigers open the three-game series at Founders Park, then head across town to Segra Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies, on Saturday, Feb. 29. The series ends Sunday, March 1 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.
Carolina is at Furman on March 3 and hosts Boston College on March 4 before facing Cornell on March 6-8 at Founders Park. The Gamecocks host The Citadel on March 10 and start SEC play by hosting Tennessee for a three-game set on March 13-15.
The Gamecocks host Tennessee, Missouri (March 27-29), Mississippi State (April 16-18), Arkansas (May 1-3) and Florida (May 14-16) in conference play while traveling to Georgia (March 20-22), Ole Miss (April 3-5), Vanderbilt (10-12), LSU (April 24-26) and Kentucky (May 8-10).
Carolina plays three game at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte this season - facing North Carolina State (March 18), Appalachian State (March 31) and North Carolina (April 7) and also faces USC Upstate on May 12 in North Augusta, S.C. The Gamecocks host Charleston Southern (March 24), North Carolina A&T (April 14) and Furman (April 28) in midweek action.
The SEC Tournament has its usual home in Hoover, Ala., beginning on May 19 with the championship game on May 24. The NCAA Regionals begin on Friday, May 29 with Super Regional play commencing on Friday, June 5. The NCAA College World Series will start on Saturday, June 13 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb.