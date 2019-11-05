First Alert Forecast: Let’s Enjoy The Nice Temperatures Now, BIG Change By The Weekend!

A strong cold front arrives by Friday. We’ll see a much better chance of showers early Friday. It will be breezy and chilly with Highs in the 50s. Once the front passes it will turn breezy and colder for the weekend. We could see our first Freeze of the season with temperatures at 32 degrees or a bit below in some places. Little warmer for Monday (Veterans Day) with Highs in the middle 60s. More cold air arrives Tuesday with another round of below normal temperatures.