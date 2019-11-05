First Alert Forecast: Let’s Enjoy The Nice Temperatures Now, BIG Change By The Weekend!

A Preview of Winter Air Coming By The Weekend!
A weak cold front will move through the state today, this will spark off a few isolated showers, however, most of us won’t see a drop. Temperatures the next few days will be near normal as lovely Fall weather sets up.
A strong cold front arrives by Friday. We’ll see a much better chance of showers early Friday. It will be breezy and chilly with Highs in the 50s. Once the front passes it will turn breezy and colder for the weekend. We could see our first Freeze of the season with temperatures at 32 degrees or a bit below in some places. Little warmer for Monday (Veterans Day) with Highs in the middle 60s. More cold air arrives Tuesday with another round of below normal temperatures.
Weather Highlights:
- Few isolated showers through afternoon
- Highs in 66-73 Lows: 38-46
- Next chance of rain arrives by late Friday
- Sharply colder by the weekend
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers through 2pm. Skies will start to clear. Highs Near 70
Tonight: Fair and not as cold. Lows in the middle 40s
Wednesday and Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs lower 70s
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.