FIRST ALERT: The coldest air of the season is on the way!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking much colder weather on the way! In fact, Alert Days are posted for Saturday and Sunday mornings as temperatures drop into the low 30s.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· High temperatures will climb into the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday.
· A strong cold front moves in late Thursday into Friday. Scattered showers are in your forecast Thursday evening into early Friday. Rain chances are around 40%.
· High temperatures will dip into the upper 50s Friday, then into the low 50s Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the low 30s.
· Alert Days have been issued for Saturday and Sunday mornings. Temperatures will start each day in the low 30s. Plan ahead.
· Temperatures will rebound into the low 60s by Sunday.
· Another cold front will usher in even colder weather next week with highs in the 40s by next Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Tuesday night, expect partly cloudy skies. Most areas will be dry, but a stray sprinkle is not out of the question. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s.
On Wednesday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Most of your Thursday will be dry. We’ll see increasing clouds with highs in the low 70s.
A strong cold front moves in late Thursday evening into Friday. That front will push rain into the Midlands Thursday evening into early Friday. Rain chances are around 40%. Skies will gradually clear Friday.
Behind the front, much colder weather will trickle in. In fact, highs will likely dip into the mid to upper 50s by Friday. Highs will be in the low 50s Saturday. Even colder weather is expected at night. That’s why we’ve issued Alert Days for Saturday and Sunday mornings. Temperatures will dip into the low 30s. Let’s start planning ahead for this cold weather and think about your pets, plants and elderly neighbors.
Highs will rebound into the low to mid 60s by Sunday and Monday. Another strong cold front ushers in even colder weather by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. In fact, highs will fall into the 40s by Wednesday.
Tonight: Clouds Around. Cool. Lows in the lower 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Evening Showers (40%). Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Mostly to Partly Cloudy. Early Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 50s.
Alert Day Saturday: Morning temps in the low 30s. Highs in the low 50s. Mostly Sunny.
Alert Day Sunday: Morning temps in the low 30s. Highs in the low 60s. Partly Cloudy.
Veterans Day: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
