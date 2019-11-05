Deputies arrest 20-year-old in connection with multiple shootings in Fairfield County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 20-year-old Stephen Young Jr.
According to investigators, Young was involved in several shootings that happened over the past several weeks in the Winnsboro area.
Young has been charged with four counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, one count of malicious injury to personal property, and general sessions bench warrant.
According to Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery, Young could face more charges.
The Winnsboro Department of Public Safety, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service Task Force were also involved in the search for Young.
Officials said Young is currently awaiting a bond hearing at the Fairfield County Detention Center.
