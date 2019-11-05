Bond denied for second man arrested in deadly Newberry Co. community center shooting

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second person following a deadly shooting at the Hartford Community Center.
Officials said 34-year-old Brandon Joiner was taken into custody after he was identified using information gathered during their investigation.
According to deputies, a fight between two people took place at the community center on Oct. 27. The pair were kicked out of the community center by security personnel into a crowded parking lot. Moments later, officials said Joiner was shot in the leg during a shooting that also involved Kevin Holland. During the shooting, Jared Singley was killed.
Authorities with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office searched for Joiner over the weekend after warrants for his arrest were issued on Thursday. Joiner turned himself in to law enforcement on Monday.
Joiner has been charged with attempted murder, breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to Sheriff Lee Foster, more arrested are likely as the investigation continues. However, Sheriff Foster said it has been extremely difficult to get information regarding the shooting.
“I am sure many people saw the fight, the gun battle and may have critical video information that could lead to who fired the fatal shot that killed Singley. If you want to stop the violence, let us put the violent offender in jail,” said Sheriff Foster.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, please contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
