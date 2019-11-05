Bicyclist killed in crash with delivery van on Garners Ferry Road identified

EASTOVER, S.C. (WIS) - A bicyclist who died in a crash with a delivery van on Garners Ferry Road has been identified.
The wreck happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday on a rural section of Garners Ferry Road near McCords Ferry Road in eastern Richland County, police said.
The driver of the van and the bicyclist were both traveling west when the van struck the bicyclist from behind.
Sangyoon Jeon, 27, died at the scene. He was from Busan, South Korea, the Richland County coroner said.
Jeon died of blunt force injuries.
South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.
