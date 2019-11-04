Woman’s family suing husband’s estate after both die in motorcycle crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The family of a woman who was killed in a motorcycle crash last year is suing the estate of her husband, who also died in the accident.
Raymond and Kerri Stallings died on Aug. 1, 2018, after crashing on U.S. 17 Bypass near Robert M. Grissom Parkway and International Drive. Authorities said the Stallings were on a motorcycle that a trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol tried to stop for speeding.
When the trooper activated his lights, the motorcycle sped up and crashed, according to authorities.
A wrongful death lawsuit filed in Horry County on Oct. 30 states Raymond Stallings was operating the motorcycle when it struck a bridge abutment, instantly killing his wife.
Amongst other claims, the suit alleges Raymond Stallings was driving too fast for conditions, failed to stop, tried to evade police and failed to keep the motorcycle on the right-hand side of the roadway. According to the lawsuit, Raymond Stallings’ negligence resulted in his wife’s death.
Kerri Stallings’ family is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.
Representatives of Raymond Stallings’ estate could not be reached for comment.
