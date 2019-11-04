Woman dies from burn wounds 10 months after husband allegedly set her on fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman who Colleton County deputies say was set on fire by her husband back in January has died, the coroner’s office has confirmed.
Craig Lewis, 41, is currently facing charges of attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and resisting arrest, but those charges may now be updated. The woman was at a nursing home in Augusta, Georgia when she died.
In January 2019, deputies say Lewis told them his wife accidentally burned herself while trying to light a wood-burning stove at his other home. He took her to the emergency room. Deputies say they found evidence at the house that didn’t match his story.
When deputies arrived at Lewis' house, there was hosing down on the carport and a couch was missing.
When he tried to leave, officials say Lewis attacked three deputies. One suffered a shoulder injury, another a sprained wrist and a third a cut hand.
The victim’s daughter told deputies her mother suffered burns on 50 percent of her body.
The Colleton County coroner’s office will release her name.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.