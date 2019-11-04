Sixth arrest made in murder of Kershaw County man dumped on roadside

WESTVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A Camden woman joins a long list of suspects facing charges in the murder of a Kershaw County man who was killed in September.
The body of Cletis Edward Baker, also known as Eddie Baker, was discovered by a woman going home from work in Westville on Sept. 19.
Investigators determined Baker had been killed in Camden and dumped where he was found.
Nearly two months later, deputies have arrested Renee Maksin Shannon, 56, of Camden. She’s charged with accessory before the fact to murder.
Recently, deputies announced they planned to charge one man with murder in Baker’s death.
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Corey Duane Perrine, 25, of Lexington. Deputies said Perrine is already in jail in North Carolina and they are working to charge him formally in this case.
Just days after Baker’s body was found deputies arrested four other people, charging them all with accessory after the fact to murder.
Shannon was arrested over the weekend. She is being held in the Kershaw County Detention Center until she sees a circuit court judge who will set her bond.
