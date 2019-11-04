Several lanes blocked following 3 vehicle collision on McCords Ferry Rd

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Inbound and outbound lanes have been closed following a collision involving two tractor-trailers and a white bus.
The Columbia Police Department tweeted around 4:45 that the area will be blocked from Leesburg Road to Screaming Eagle.
Officials say the drivers of the two tractor-trailers have been taken to a local hospital. Their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
The condition of the occupants inside the white bus is unknown at this time.
Several agencies including Columbia Fire and SC Highway Patrol are on the scene.
The Traffic Safety Unit for CPD is investigating the cause of the collision.
Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.
