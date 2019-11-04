Richland County Coroner identifies victim of deadly hit and run in Forest Acres

Police are looking for the driver of a small, white sedan like the one pictured. (Source: Forest Acres Police Dept.)
By Laurel Mallory | November 4, 2019 at 12:05 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 3:15 PM
Police say the driver hit the pedestrian and kept going on Two Notch Road.
Anyone who recognizes the car or has other information should call police.
FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the person who died after being hit by a car and left in the middle of a busy road in Forest Acres on Sunday night.

Police say a driver going north on Two Notch Road around Fontaine Road hit 53-year-old George Staples, Jr. as he was trying to cross the street. It happened around 9:45 p.m.

The driver who hit Staples did not stop, police said.

Emergency crews rushed Staples to Prisma Health Richland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Police are looking for the driver of a small, white sedan like the one pictured. It would have “noticeable” damage to the front of it, police said.

Anyone with information about the car or driver should call the Forest Acres Police Department at 803-782-9444 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

