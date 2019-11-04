Public hearing set on proposal to bring first-ever swingers club to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission will hold a public hearing during Tuesday’s meeting where members of the community can sound off on a proposal to bring the first-ever swingers club to the city.
Last month, a proposal was made by Amber Armour to add a definition for a swingers club to the zoning code and to allow for such a club in the city’s wholesale/manufacturing district, which is primarily on Seaboard Street.
This would be a co-owned swingers club, and applicant Amber Armour will be the co-owner with the owner of a similar club in North Carolina.
If the planning commission gives its recommendation, the proposal to allow for a swingers club would go before the Myrtle Beach City Council for approval.
Last month, Councilwoman Mary Jeffcoat took to social media to state her opposition to a swingers club opening in Myrtle Beach.
“This kind of club has no place in our City!” Jeffcoat wrote in an Oct. 16 Facebook post.
Fellow Councilwoman Jackie Hatley also voiced her opposition to the club on Facebook.
“We have tried to be consistent in our family friendly atmosphere and we will continue to do so,” Hatley wrote.
Many Myrtle Beach residents have been outspoken on social media about the controversial request that was discussed during a planning commission meeting on Oct. 16.
The swingers club would be a members-only nightclub and currently, places like it are not allowed in city limits.
The city of Myrtle Beach said in a statement that local government is obligated to hear any and all requests that are made.
“However, any requests under consideration should not be viewed as an endorsement by the city. Simply hearing a request does not make it a city-supported goal,” the city of Myrtle Beach said in a statement.
Tuesday’s planning commission meeting and public hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. at the city services building, located at 921 N. Oak St., in Myrtle Beach.
