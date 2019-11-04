Police: One injured, multiple suspects at-large following Atlantic Beach nightclub shooting

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Police are still putting all the pieces together Sunday after a late night shooting at an Atlantic Beach nightclub.
Atlantic Beach Police Chief Quentin Robinson says the shooting happened at the Pearl’s Cabaret around 12:45 a.m.. Police say one victim was shot and is in stable condition Sunday.
Chief Robinson continues, saying the investigation leads law enforcement to believe there could be additional shooters and victims. Horry County Police is assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Horry County Tip Line at 843-915-TIPS (8477).
