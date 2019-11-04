Lexington-Richland School District Five first in the Midlands to offer telepsychiatry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -In an effort to tackle mental health in schools, Lexington-Richland School District Five is now offering telepsychiatry. It’s the first district to do so in the Midlands and one of the first in all of South Carolina.
There are two pilot programs already underway in Irmo – one at Oak Pointe Elementary and the other at River Springs Elementary.
The move is another step forward in the partnership between the South Carolina Department of Education and the South Carolina Department of Mental Health.
District Five school leaders say they’re doing what they can to address the important matter of mental health.
Students will be placed in a private room where there will be a secure, high-definition video connection, offering students a personal, face-to-face meeting with a physician or nurse practitioner. This way, the student won’t have to leave school grounds to travel to an appointment or miss as much classroom time.
School officials in District Five say mental health is a national concern that cannot be ignored.
Christian Barnes-Young is the assistant deputy director with the SC Department of Mental Health for community mental health services.
“There’s increasing demand for an interest in school mental health programming. We are committed with our partnership with the Department of Education to provide school mental health services to all students in South Carolina,” Barnes-Young said.
Chief planning and administrative officer with Lexington Richland School District Five Schools, Dr. Michael Harris says, “We all have or know someone who has wrestled with mental health, one way or the other. So, we want to make certain that we wrap our arms around that and wrap our arms around the students and families and make certain that they know that this is available.”
Telepsychiatry is an expansion to the mental health services already provided in many public schools across the state. Officials, eventually, hope to provide every public school with a mental health care provider. This is true for about 61% of schools. These are masters degree-holding professionals, who can provide treatment onsite, although they are not physicians.
Now, with telepsychiatry, actual physicians will be more accessible to students. As the program expands, this will be especially helpful in rural areas where the nearest physician could be more than an hour away.
“The students are in here in the schools. They don’t have to leave the school to go to that doctor’s appointment. They’re able to stay in the school, continue to see the school mental health professional, and also get their psychiatry needs met. Mental health professionals can’t prescribe medications. They’re not physicians. So, that’s why we have the psychiatry that’s being added to our school mental health program,”Barnes-Young said.
School officials say they are dedicated to early intervention and treatment for any youth needing mental health care.
Students are given access to school mental health care through referrals, and as the Department of Mental Health and Department of Education continue working together, they hope to provide training to educators and parents to better identify the signs that a student may need help.
According to the Department of Education, this past legislative session, the General Assembly appropriated $2.2 million for additional mental health counselors in schools.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.