Florence Police searching for missing man

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department is searching for a missing man.
According to Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, Dorian Lebron Armstrong, 26, of Lydia, S.C. was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Swamp Fox Cinema.
Family members told police they have concerns for his safety.
He is a black male with a beard and glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt that says “The Desert is calling," blue jeans and a red baseball cap.
He was last seen operating a 2007 silver Cadillac sedan with an Elevation Church sticker in the rear window.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-2191.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.