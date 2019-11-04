First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking the coldest air of the season!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brace yourself! We’re tracking the coldest air of the season!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Isolated showers are possible Tuesday. Rain chances are around 20%.
· Highs will climb into the lower 70s Tuesday through Thursday.
· A strong cold front moves in late Thursday into Friday. Scattered showers are in your forecast Thursday night and part of your Friday. Rain chances are around 40% for Friday.
· High temperatures will dip into the upper 50s Friday and into the mid 50s Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the low 30s.
· Temperatures will rebound into the low 60s by Sunday.
First Alert Weather Story:
First, as we move through your Monday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. Most areas will be dry, but we’ll watch the radar. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
On Tuesday, take an umbrella with you to the polls to vote! Isolated showers are possible as a cold front approaches from the northwest. For now, rain chances are around 20%. We’ll adjust the forecast as needed. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Dry weather is expected for Wednesday and most of Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
A strong cold front moves in late Thursday evening into Friday, giving way to scattered showers through at least early Friday afternoon. Rain chances are around 40% for Friday.
Behind the front, much colder weather will trickle in. In fact, highs will likely dip into the mid to upper 50s by Friday afternoon and Saturday. Low temperatures will fall into the low 30s! Let’s start planning ahead for this cold weather.
Highs will rebound into the low to mid 60s by Sunday and Monday. An isolated shower is possible Monday.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Cool. Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs near 70.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Rain moves in late Thursday night. Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy & Chilly. Highs in the mid 50s.
