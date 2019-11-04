First Alert Forecast: Chilly Mornings and Nice Afternoons Next Few Days

Super Fall Forecast The Next Few Days
High pressure will give us some nice conditions over the next few days. A cold front will come through late tonight into Tuesday. There will be some isolated showers on Tuesday, however for the most part, we’ll remain dry for now. Temperatures the next few days will be near normal.
A strong cold front arrives by Friday. We’ll see a much better chance of showers by Friday afternoon. It will be turning breezy and colder for the weekend. We will more than likely see our first Freeze of the season with temperatures below 32 degrees! Will continue to watch this system as we move through the week.
Weather Highlights:
- Nice Fall weather the next few days
- Highs in 66-73 Lows: 38-46
- Next chance of rain arrives by late Friday
- Sharply colder by the weekend
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs middle 60s
Tonight: Fair and not as cold. Lows in the middle 40s
Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs lower 70s
