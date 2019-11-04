Driver accused in deadly hit and run wanted by Forest Acres police

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - A person died after being hit by a car and left in the middle of a busy road in Forest Acres on Sunday night.
Police say a driver going north on Two Notch Road around Fontaine Road hit a pedestrian trying to cross the street. It happened around 9:45 p.m.
The driver who hit the person did not stop, police said.
Emergency crews rushed the pedestrian to the hospital, but the person did not survive. The victim has not yet been identified.
Police are looking for the driver of a small, white sedan like the one pictured. It would have “noticeable” damage to the front of it, police said.
Anyone with information about the car or driver should call the Forest Acres Police Department at 803-782-9444 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.