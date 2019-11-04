Coroner’s office on scene as crews work to recover man who fell into large grain bin near Lake City

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – First responders are working to recover a man who fell into a large grain bin Monday in Florence County, according to authorities.
Florence County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said deputies and firefighters with the South Lynches, Windy Hill, Howe Springs, and Olanta fire departments went to Scurry Road just outside of Lake City, where the man fell into a large grain bin filled with corn Monday morning.
Kirby said the coroner was on scene as of 12:30 p.m.
No other information was immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for more details as it comes in.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.