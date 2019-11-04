Cher is coming to South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WYFF) - Due to overwhelming demand, Cher has extended her phenomenally successful Here We Go Again Tour, announcing additional dates in 2020.
One of those is a concert at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, March 20.
On the North American run alone, Cher has already sold an astounding 540,000 tickets.
Nile Rodgers & CHIC are special guests on the tour.
Tickets will on sale to the general public starting Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, the North Charleston Coliseum box office and Ticketmaster.com.
