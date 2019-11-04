911 call released from domestic violence victim at Knights Inn Hotel in Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been just over a month since officials with the City of Cayce suspended the Knights Inn Hotel’s business license saying it’s been plagued by crime.
Data provided by the Cayce Department of Public Safety from April 1 to Oct. 1 of 2019 show officers responded to 300 calls for service at the Knights Inn, filed 160 incident reports and made 22 arrests. Compared to the exact same six-month time period in 2018, calls for service in 2019 increased by 249%.
At an administrative hearing on Oct. 24, the members of Cayce City Council voted unanimously to revoke the hotel’s business license under Section 12-50 of the Business License Ordinance of the City Code.
Appropriate due process was provided, and testimony, witnesses and evidence were presented.
At that hearing, a 911 call was played from a domestic violence victim who was staying at the Knights Inn back in October.
When the 911 operator asked the victim where she was, she said, “I’m at the Marathon gas station because Ms. Jackie, the owner that runs the front desk, she wouldn’t call the police for them to help me to get away in a safe manner, which I think is crazy when I don’t trust him and we already have history of putting our hands on each other.”
The Director of the Cayce Department of Public Safety, Chief Byron Snellgrove, gave the following statement:
Snellgrove said with the license revoked, “we’re going to free up some man hours to be able to patrol more areas, hopefully catch more crime.”
Leonard Kerr, a Tennessee native, told WIS he has stayed at the Knights Inn at least a dozen times throughout the years, and wasn’t aware of the crime at hand.
“I haven’t seen any crime or any problems here every time I’ve stopped,” Kerr said. “I didn’t know about it. I didn’t see or hear anything.”
He said he stops at the hotel every time he drives down to Florida, which is about once or twice a year. He’s upset to see it close.
“It’s convenient, it’s right off 26,” Kerr said. “It’s nothing fancy, but it’s like a working-man’s hotel. The rooms were clean. It satisfied me.”
In October, Phyllis Jeffcoat, a woman who both works and lives at the Knights Inn, admitted to seeing some of the problems officers were called to at the hotel.
“There’s been some fighting, there’s been some stabbing, you know some underage female trafficking,” Jeffcoat said. “There’s been some bad things going on out here and they do need to fix it. But a lot of it is hearsay, because they are talking to the wrong people, getting the wrong information.”
WIS has reached out to multiple people associated with the Knights Inn for comment, but has not heard back.
In the meantime, city leaders say this decision will ultimately benefit the safety of Cayce residents.
“Our officers and our council members do not take this decision lightly," Snellgrove said. “But at the end of the day, keeping the public safe is always our top priority.”
On Nov. 5 at 6 p.m, council will meet again and vote on approval of a written revocation decision based on the testimony, witnesses and evidence presented.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.