No. 4 Clemson routs Wofford 59-14 for 24th straight victory

Clemson: The Tigers have not been pressed the past month, winning their last four games by a combined score of 208-45. Lawrence and Etienne have powered the offense in that stretch after Clemson's early-season scare — a 21-20 victory at North Carolina on Sept. 28. And while the Tigers' scheduled has taken some hits from critics, there's little doubt the defending national champions will be among the top four team when the first College Football Playoff rankings are released Tuesday.