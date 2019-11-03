McDonald’s CEO steps down after relationship with employee

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR MCDONAD'S- In celebration of McDelivery Night In on Thursday, September 19, 2019, McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook packs McDelivery orders with the McDelivery Night In merchandise at the McDonald’s restaurant with a global menu at the company’s headquarters in Chicago. McDonald’s delivers to more than one million customers on average each day around the world, and this year, McDonald’s third-annual global delivery celebration encourages everyone to spend a well-deserved McDelivery Night In. (Alyssa Schukar/AP Images for McDonald's) (Source: Alyssa Schukar)