Freshmen lead Gamecocks to victory over Vanderbilt

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With several alums back in town for Saturday’s game, South Carolina’s mission to avoid a third straight loss looked more like a youth movement.
With freshmen Ryan Hilinski, Xavier Legette and Kevin Harris leading the way early, South Carolina ensured Vanderbilt wouldn’t spoil Homecoming at Wiliams-Brice Stadium with a 24-7 win over the Commodores.
Vandy struck first on their opening drive. After three penalties helped the Commodores get down the field, Riley Neal tossed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Cam Johnson to put Vandy ahead 7-0 with 7:16 to go in the first.
On the ensuing drive, the Gamecocks marched down the field 66 yards before Mon Denson’s fumble inside the 10-yard line would be recovered by Derek Mason’s squad. However, the Commodores weren’t able to come up with any points off the turnover.
The Gamecocks responded with 7:50 to go in the half. Ryan Hilinski caps an 8-play drive with a 20-yard touchdown to Xavier Legette. That’s the freshman wide receiver’s first career touchdown with Carolina and it tied things up at 7-7.
Later in the quarter, Carolin took the lead. The Gamecocks put together a lengthy 13-play drive that was capped by a 1-yard touchdown run by Kevin Harris making it a 14-7 game with 1:38 to go in the half.
South Carolina finished the half with 241 total yards.
Neither offense lit it up in the third quarter. Combined, both teams tallied 126 yards and no points. However, Deshaun Fenwick continued to chip away against the Vandy defense. The redshirt freshman finished with 18 carries for 102 yards.
South Carolina’s defense would step up in the third quarter. RJ Roderick came up with an interception late in the period. That led to a 22-yard Parker White field goal that extended Carolina’s lead to 17-7.
Bryan Edwards finally got into the end zone in the fourth quarter as part of his busy night. The senior out of Conway caught a 25-yard pass from Hilinski to push Carolina ahead 24-7. Edwards tied a school record with 14 catches while setting a career-high with 139 yards and a score.
South Carolina now moves to 4-5 on the year. They’ll face Appalachian State on Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.
