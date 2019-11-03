Family of murdered son shares pain that 2015 Halloween cold case remains unsolved

“I try not to relive it," Christy Eigner said. "I just pray every night that something will come up. I keep begging to advocate for him and his life. You know he fought in a war -- and we prayed every day that he would make it back to this town, to his loved ones and his friends, to his family -- and he did. He went and fought for his country and the people in it. Came home and lost his life right in front of his friends and family.”