Family of murdered son shares pain that 2015 Halloween cold case remains unsolved

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - For the first time since a Newberry family lost their loved one, they’re speaking publicly about his unsolved murder.
Richard Sims was 24 years old when he was shot and killed four years ago outside what used to be the Drayton Street Community Center.
As of November 2019, Newberry Police said the case remains unsolved.
The family exclusively sat down with WIS exactly four years from the date they last saw him.
In an emotional interview, his father and stepmother described Sims as the person who would do anything for anyone, and the backbone of their family.
For Darron and Christy Eigner, Halloween is not a holiday they celebrate.
“I’m numb on that day,” Darron Eigner said. “I just keep to myself on Halloween. I don’t really talk about it.”
It was the night of Oct. 31, 2015. Richard Sims went to a party. What was supposed to be a night of fun changed the Eigners’ lives forever.
“I saw him, he told me he was going out and I told him if he gets into trouble that I was going to kick his you know what,” Darron Eigner said. “He told me, ‘Dad I’m not going to get in any trouble.’ That was the last thing he told me. That was the last time I talked to him.”
A few hours later, Newberry Police were called to a community center -- just before 3 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. When officers arrived, they found Sims shot to death.
“In the middle of the night you don’t expect to wake up to your friend standing at your door to tell you that your child had been murdered and she saw it on Facebook,” Christy Eigner, Sims’ stepmom, said. “So as she was trying to get it out of her mouth, she kept trying to say it and all I could think was he’s hurt. All she kept saying was his name.”
Fast forward to 2019, and still no one is charged in the murder. But his family is not letting the case rest.
“I try not to relive it," Christy Eigner said. "I just pray every night that something will come up. I keep begging to advocate for him and his life. You know he fought in a war -- and we prayed every day that he would make it back to this town, to his loved ones and his friends, to his family -- and he did. He went and fought for his country and the people in it. Came home and lost his life right in front of his friends and family.”
As the years go on without Sims, the Eigners said the pain doesn’t get easier. They said they stay strong for him and continue to fight for his justice.
“I think you learn to live and you want to talk about him so people don’t forget his name, or forget his life and his legacy, but then you find anger you know, and you have to pray about that because you’re not supposed to live in anger," Christy Eigner said. "I mean I feel like there is purpose in pain I guess you could say, but you also want to see justice. I think it would give us some closure and some peace that someone is charged with his death.”
According to solicitor Dale Scott, there have not been any new leads on the case since 2015. However, Newberry Police are still investigating the case.
Anyone with any information that could lead to an arrest should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.