South Carolina’s golf industry could benefit from permanent daylight saving time

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There's a push in South Carolina to “ditch the switch.”
Lawmakers passed a bill in the South Carolina State Senate that would make daylight saving time permanent in the state, if Congress gave state's the ability to make that change. The bill is in the House now and will be debated in 2020.
Until then, we'll keep springing forward and falling back.
Greg McBride, the director of golf at The Spur at Northwoods Golf Club in Columbia, dreads this time of the year.
"From a business standpoint, we really don’t look forward to daylight saving ending,” he said. “It changes our business so drastically."
McBride said earlier sunsets chip away at their revenue.
"We lose so much nine-hole play in the afternoon and it makes such a short day for golf when it gets dark at 5:30 or 5:45," he added.
Biff Lathrop, the executive director of the South Carolina Golf Association, said the state could be missing out on some tax dollars by falling back.
"Our tourism markets on the coast are losing opportunities during the winter not to have those daylight hours bringing people in to play golf," he said.
Lathrop said making daylight saving time permanent in South Carolina could be a boost to the multi-billion dollar industry.
A handful of states have passed similar legislation.
McBride said there is one person happy about Daylight Saving Time ending, “My wife likes I get to come home early.”
