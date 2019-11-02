Report: Murders in S.C. reached 5-year high in 2018

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A report released by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division showed an increase in murders in 2018.
In fact, the number of murders last year reached a five-year high with 393 victims, according to the report. However, the report also showed a decrease in overall violent and property crimes in the state. Those crimes, according to the report, decreased two percent.
“I am pleased to see a steady decline in the number of property crimes and that the overall violent crime rate dropped,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel. “While these statistics are encouraging, I am deeply troubled by the increasing number of murders, domestic violence incidents and the number of law enforcement officers assaulted in our state.”
According to the report, the top five counties with the highest number of murders in 2018 are:
- Charleston County - 46
- Richland County - 43
- Horry County - 29
- Florence County - 26
- Spartanburg County - 24
The total number of murders from 2017 to 2018 increased by nearly 38% in the last 20 years.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.