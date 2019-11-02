Columbia man sentenced to life for killing girlfriend then setting house on fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina man on trial for the murder of his girlfriend was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.
Kenneth Gleaton was arrested after the home of his girlfriend, Amanda Peele, was destroyed by fire in October 2017. Firefighters found her body among the wreckage of the home.
Peele was 39-years-old when she died and the mother of two children.
Deputies confirmed she had reported Gleaton threatened her with a gun just one month before her death.
It got to the point that Peele left her home with one of her children and went to a shelter for domestic violence victims. She contacted the Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 3 to press charges against Gleaton.
A week later she was dead, her house gutted by fire. The coroner said she had been shot and strangled before the fire.
When he first appeared in court, Gleaton told a judge he lived in Peele’s home with her. He also said he didn’t have a job and didn’t pay rent.
In November 2019, a jury found Gleaton guilty of murder, arson, desecration of human remains and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
A judge sentenced him to life in prison for the murder charge.
Gleaton was also sentenced to 20 years for arson, 10 years for desecration of human remains and five years for the weapons charge. Those sentences will run concurrently.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.