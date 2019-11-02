‘Long live Snacks’: Rembert community mourns missing Sumter man found shot to death

REMBERT, S.C. (WIS) - Friends, family and loved ones of Derrick Slater, commonly known as “Snacks,” packed the Union Baptist Church in Rembert on Saturday morning for a celebration of life.
Slater was reported missing Oct. 22. Three days later, deputies found his car abandoned in a rural area of Rembert. The next day, his body was found about 10 minutes away from his car. Officials said he died of a gunshot wound.
On Nov. 1, Sumter County deputies charged a 15-year-old male with murder in connection to Slater’s death. At this time, deputies said they don’t know the motive of the shooting.
As investigators continue their work, the Rembert community came together Saturday morning to say their final goodbye.
“He was the sweetest person, and would give the last dime out of his pocket. He is definitely missed,” Slater’s manager, Nikki Alexander, said.
Slater was a 2014 graduate of Crestwood High School and a Rembert native. He was recently promoted to manager at a McDonald’s in Camden.
He was also expecting his first child on Nov. 29 of this year.
Loved ones said Slater’s life was taken too soon.
“A life wasn’t just taken from us -- but a piece of each of us from across Rembert,” Brian Alston, Slaters cousin, said.
Alston also read a letter from Slater’s sister at the funeral. In said in part, “For you brother I promise you this, I will go on with my life and make you proud.”
“If I stood up here and told you we are not angry, we are,” Harry McLeod, Slater’s uncle, said. “I love the Lord with all my heart and those of you who know me know I love God. But right now we are upset, we are angry and it’s OK to be angry because that comes along with being a human being and that’s part of life.”
As pain fills the hearts of many, the Rembert community works to move forward.
“Long live Snacks. Get your rest baby boy. I love you,” Alexander said.
The 15-year-old suspect is being held in the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. Deputies said more arrests are expected during the investigation.
