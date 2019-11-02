Gamecocks aim to bounce back against Vandy for Homecoming

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The last two weeks have been disappointing, to say the least, for South Carolina.
The Gamecocks have dropped two straight games after having leads in the second half against their opponents only to watch the lead slip away. This week, however, Carolina look to make amends for those setbacks in front of their Homecoming crowd when they host Vanderbilt.
“I think you try and be very technical in the things that we need to do to improve,” Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said. “I mean, one of the things I had to remind our team, we had the lead at halftime. We just took the ball down the field 75 yards and scored to take the momentum going into halftime. We need to capture that into the second half, and we didn't do that, you know? And we've got to, you know, put ourselves in a position, number one as coaches, and then number two as players, to put yourself in a position to go win the game, and we didn't do that well enough on either side of the ball or special teams.”
The Commodores enter Saturday’s contest off a bye week. They defeated Missouri in their last contest but have lost two of their last three. Still, the Gamecocks aren’t looking past Vandy despite the tough final stretch of football that lies ahead.
Carolina will set their sights on stopping the leader of their offense, Ke’Shawn Vaughn. The senior running back is the top rusher for the Commodores with 703 yards and six touchdowns. He’s also shown skills with his hands out of the backfield as the team’s second-leading receiver with 21 catches for 223 yards and a touchdown.
“I think they've got one of the best running backs in the country,” Muschamp said. “Ke'Shawn Vaughn is a guy that's got a big lower body, he's on his way to another 1000-yard season. But he really makes them go offensively. We've got a lot of respect for him.”
In the passing game, Carolina will have to find a way to shut down Kalija Lipscomb. The 6-foot-1 senior out of New Orleans is Vandy’s top receiver with 32 catches for 377 yards and two touchdowns. Along with Cam Johnson and Jared Pinkney, the Commodores could be dangerous through the air if given the opportunity.
Defensively, things haven’t gone as well and Vandy would like. The Commodores have given up an average of 33.6 points and 455.9 yards per game this season. Facing a porous defense like Vanderbilt’s, the Gamecocks may have a chance to work out a few of the kinks in their offense.
“It's hard to install a whole new concept, especially with some youth we have in some very important areas on the offensive line and the skill positions,” Muschamp explained. “So just continue to try and narrow down things that we feel comfortable with as far as what the quarterback feels comfortable with and what we can do to be successful. And again, I thought we did some good things the other night. I thought we've made some improvements. It's not what we want, exactly where we're getting, but we have made some strides, and we got to continue to do so. Just one thing the other night, and really the only two games this year, Missouri and Tennessee, we didn't effectively run the football, and we need to be able to do that. You know, our formula's not going to be very successful throwing the ball 50 times right now. Right now with our football team, that's not a real successful formula for us.”
Even with those subpar numbers on paper, Muschamp and the Gamecocks know the Vandy defense can be problematic.
“Defensively, you turn on the Missouri game and they played extremely hard, extremely well in that ball game. Really frustrated Missouri's offense and got after them pretty well. And you know, when you turn that tape on, it certainly impresses, what you're seeing. And Derek's a defensive coach. But they got after Missouri really good in their last ball game.”
The Commodores are led by redshirt sophomore linebacker Dimitri Moore, who has 51 tackles so far this year. Kenny Hebert has also been a disruptive force for Vandy at linebacker with 5.5 tackles for loss. Leading the team in sacks this year is Andre Mintze with three.
South Carolina takes on Vanderbilt under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The game can be seen on the SEC Network.
