Gamecocks aim to bounce back against Vandy for Homecoming

“It's hard to install a whole new concept, especially with some youth we have in some very important areas on the offensive line and the skill positions,” Muschamp explained. “So just continue to try and narrow down things that we feel comfortable with as far as what the quarterback feels comfortable with and what we can do to be successful. And again, I thought we did some good things the other night. I thought we've made some improvements. It's not what we want, exactly where we're getting, but we have made some strides, and we got to continue to do so. Just one thing the other night, and really the only two games this year, Missouri and Tennessee, we didn't effectively run the football, and we need to be able to do that. You know, our formula's not going to be very successful throwing the ball 50 times right now. Right now with our football team, that's not a real successful formula for us.”