CPD: 15-year-old arrested in connection with deadly shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that killed another teenager in August.
Officials said the teenager was taken into custody Friday afternoon for the murder of 15-year-old Jalen Islam. The shooting happened on Aug. 12 on the 2100 block of Slighs Avenue. According to the autopsy performed by the Richland County Coroner’s Office, Islam died of a gunshot wound to the torso.
Investigators believe the suspect and Islam were acquaintances and that Islam was shot following an argument.
The 15-year-old, who has not been identified by officials, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is currently being held in the juvenile section of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
A hearing with the Columbia Police Department and the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office will be held to determine if the 15-year-old boy will be tried as an adult.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.