Brookland-Cayce senior with autism described as ‘heart and soul’ of football team

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As part of Friday’s Game of the Week, WIS is highlighting one Brookland-Cayce High senior who finally got his chance to play on the varsity team this year.
Wesley Williamson, a football lover, does not let autism hold him back.
If you’ve ever seen #60 take the field, you’ll hear the supportive cheers loud and clear from both the crowd and the rest of the football team.
“We’re going to Airport for one reason and one reason only - to win the 4-A region title. But I don’t want a close game, I want a blowout,” Williamson said. “Let’s get out there and slaughter those Eagles.”
While Friday night was for a region championship, some may say the real championship moment starts with Wesley Williamson.
“Wes, he’s the heart and soul of the team,” said teammate Hampton Stutler.
Williamson is known as the backbone of the Bearcats football team. He’s been to every workout, practice, and game, and does it all with pure passion.
“He’s an important member of our squad. He’s on time for every practice, very encouraging to the kids. His positive attitude is contagious,” Bearcats head coach Rusty Charpia said.
Charpia said he’s rightfully earned his place to wear #60.
“I keep working hard and hard trying to do the drills right and press my coach so much that he can put me in some games,” Williamson said.
“When you walk onto the field, we’re all human beings,” Charpia said. ”It’s very important to be kind and be courteous to each other so we embrace that person and, hopefully, he gets something from it because I know we all gained something from it. He’s had the opportunity to go in the game. He’s earned that right and, when he’s gone on, he’s actually played fairly well.”
Like his teammates at Brookland-Cayce, Williamson hopes to bring home the hardware in December.
“My personal goal is to help us win the state championship,” Williamson said. “And winning the region was one of my goals, but if we win region my job is not done yet. Because I want to help this team win the state and bring the state to this lovely school.”
Williamson and the Bearcats defeated Airport 21-0.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.