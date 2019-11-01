RCSD: Man shot while driving on Two Notch Road, road closed

DENTSVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A person was shot while driving on a busy Columbia road on Friday morning.
It happened around 11:20 a.m. on Two Notch Road near Roof Street, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. That’s near Columbia Place Mall.
Deputies said the man was shot by a suspect or suspects in a black Dodge Dart who drove off after the shooting.
The victim ran off the road when he was shot, but was able to get out of his car and flag someone down for help, deputies said.
Emergency crews rushed the victim to a hospital. His condition is not yet known.
As of 1:25 p.m., there is still a large police presence and traffic is being diverted off of Two Notch in both directions. RCSD said Two Notch is closed between Columbia Mall Boulevard and Faust Street.
Anyone with information on the crime should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
