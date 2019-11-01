Tree topples into road during Halloween storm in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - For a few hours, Dreher Street was blocked after a storm caused a large tree to fall into the road.
Crews with Dominion Energy made their way out to the scene Thursday evening to clear the tree from downed power lines. Another crew removed the remaining debris from the road.
“I heard what sounded like the freight train sound sort of, but it was in the distance so I wasn’t that concerned,” said Janice Thompson. “And then on the front porch, it sounded like somebody had swiped by or hit the front porch. So, I went to get up and, about that very moment, the windows were like breathing in the house and, right here in the front yard, a bolt of lightning struck and I only saw it from the side window of the house. So, I didn’t get to see what it struck when I came out the front door. That’s when I found out what it struck was my beautiful oak tree.”
Thompson said she’s thankful the tree fell the opposite way from her house because the result could have been completely different if it didn’t.
Officials with the Lexington Police Department said no one was injured and the road is re-opened.
