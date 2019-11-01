Teen charged with murder in case of missing Sumter man found dead

REMBERT, S.C. (WIS) - A 15-year-old now faces a murder charge in the case of a missing man who police found shot to death.
The teen, who has not been identified, is accused of killing Derrick Davontrez Slater, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.
Slater was last seen Oct. 20 and was reported missing by his family on Oct. 22.
Three days later, deputies found Slater’s car abandoned in a rural area of Rembert. They didn’t discover his body until the next day.
An autopsy showed Slater died from multiple gunshot wounds.
The 15-year-old suspect is being held in the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
Deputies said more arrests are expected during the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.