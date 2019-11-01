Suspect in several recent shootings in Fairfield County on the run

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - Police have asked for the public’s help to track down a man wanted in connection to several shootings in Fairfield County.
Stephen Young Jr., 20, is known to frequent south Winnsboro, including the Deerwood Apartments on Hwy 321 Bypass and the Blackjack and Reservoir Road areas, according to a post from the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Young is wanted for “several shooting incidents...over the past several weeks,” Sheriff Will Montgomery said.
The most recent shooting happened Thursday, Oct. 31 around 2:30 p.m., the sheriff said. Police believe Young shot at a vehicle with several people inside it near Sandifer Road and 12th Street.
Young should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.
People with information on Young’s location can call FCSO at 803-635-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
If a person’s tip leads to an arrest, they could get a cash reward up to $1,000.
