SLED opens investigation involving Mother Emanuel AME Church

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say there is an investigation involving the Mother Emanuel AME church.
The Post and Courier is reporting that the investigation surrounds the church’s finances amid accusations of misuse of donations that came into the church after the shooting there in 2015.
When Live 5 News asked SLED if the investigation involved the church’s finances, a spokesman would only say there was an active investigation into the church.
Nine people were shot and killed at the downtown Charleston church in a massacre that made headlines around the world.
In the months after the shooting, donations for the survivors and victims families poured in, some $3.4 million worth of donations.
