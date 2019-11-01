Sheriff: Man wanted for murder in Kershaw County already in jail in North Carolina

WESTVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A man wanted in the murder of a Kershaw County man whose body was dumped on the side of the road is already in jail on similar charges, police said.
The body of Cletis Edward Baker Jr., 44, was found off Damascus Church Road in September.
While deputies arrested four people just days later, no one was charged with murder.
Oct. 31, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office announced another suspect in the crime.
Corey Duane Perrine, 25, of Lexington, now has a warrant for his arrest for the murder of Baker, deputies said.
Perrine wasn’t hard to find, as he’s currently in a North Carolina jail on two attempted murder charges, police said.
KCSO deputies are working to formally charge Perrine with murder in South Carolina.
