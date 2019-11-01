Richland Co. deputies seek missing 25-year-old man with medical condition

John Scott (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Department)
November 1, 2019

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is now searching for 25-year-old John Scott.

Scott, according to officials, was last seen on Oct. 16 at his home in northeast Richland County around 6 a.m.

Deputies said Scott has a medical condition that requires medication. Scott is described as a white man who stands 5-foot-9 and weighs about 160 pounds.

He has a beard and hazel eyes.

If you have seen John or know where he might be, please call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at 803-576-3000.

