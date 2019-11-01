Register for USC Veterans Day 5K benefiting the Friends of Fisher House Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is proud to partner with the USC Veterans Day 5K to raise money to bring a Fisher House to Columbia.
The race is Sunday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. It starts on Sumter Street and goes past many veteran memorials in Columbia.
Register for the race by clicking or tapping here. It’s $20 for most runners, but student and military personnel can run for $12.
The 5K is organized by UofSC Student Government and Student Veterans Associations. It raises money for the Friends of Fisher House Columbia, which is working to bring a Fisher House to Columbia.
Fisher House provides a free place to stay for family members of veterans who require extended care at the Dorn VA Medical Center.
This is the second year for the race. The 5K raised more than $3,000 in its first year.
