2 men charged in deadly Orangeburg shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Little more than a month after a shooting that turned deadly in Orangeburg, police say they have the suspects in custody.
The shooting happened in the morning of Sept. 21 on Corona Drive, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
Benjamin Wright, 30, and Antoine Johnson, 36, both face charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies had been looking for both men since the beginning of October.
Police say the two men shot a 34-year-old man on Sept. 21 after a woman tried to coax the victim into a car.
The shooting victim later died, but has not been identified.
“We have safer streets with these two removed from society,” the sheriff said. “They demonstrated a complete disregard for life that night with many of their bullets hitting a home where a lady and her grandchildren were sleeping.”
Police said Johnson was responsible for shooting up that family’s home. Thankfully, no one was hurt in that shooting, but for that Johnson is also charged with four counts of attempted murder.
Both men faced a judge for the first time Nov. 1. They were denied bond until a circuit court judge could look at the case.
