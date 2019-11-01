Man shot while driving on Two Notch Road dies in hospital

DENTSVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A person who was shot while driving on a busy Columbia road on Friday morning died just hours later.
The shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. on Two Notch Road near Roof Street, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. That’s near Columbia Place Mall.
Deputies said the man, who has not been named, was shot by a suspect or suspects in a black Dodge Dart.
The victim ran off the road when he was shot, but was able to get out of his car and flag someone down for help, deputies said.
Emergency crews rushed the victim to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
The suspect or suspects in the shooting drove off and police have not released any further information about that part of the investigation.
Around 2 p.m., Two Notch reopened to traffic in both directions.
This story is developing and will be updated. Follow WIS reporter Caroline Hecker for the latest throughout the day.
Anyone with information on the crime should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
