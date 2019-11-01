FIRST ALERT: Patchy frost possible Saturday morning; then even colder weather moves in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grab a warm jacket and keep it nearby! We’re tracking some cold weather ahead.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Saturday morning is a First Alert! Patchy frost is possible as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s.
· We’re expecting sunshine Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
· An isolated shower is possible Tuesday.
· Highs will climb into the lower 70s Tuesday through Thursday.
· Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before bedtime Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time ends.
· A strong cold front moves in by next Friday. High will dip into the mid to upper 50s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect clear, cold conditions. Low temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s by Saturday morning.
Talking about the temperatures, Saturday morning is a First Alert. As temperatures drop into the mid to upper 30s, it’s cold enough for some patchy frost. So, make sure you think about the plants, the pets and the people. By afternoon, high temperatures will rise into the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.
Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before bedtime Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time ends.
On Sunday, a weak cold front will move in. No rain is expected. In fact, we’ll see more sunshine. Highs will be in the low 60s. Low temperatures will be in the 30s.
Monday will see highs in the 60s. Then, highs will climb into the low 70s Tuesday through Thursday. An isolated shower is possible Tuesday.
A strong cold front moves in by next Friday. Highs will likely dip into the mid to upper 50s by Friday and next Saturday.
Tonight: Clear & Cold. Patchy Frost Possible Overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
First Alert Saturday: Patchy Frost Possible. Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Sun & Clouds. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs near 70.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Highs in the low 70s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs around 70.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.