FIRST ALERT - A Frost Advisory has Been Issued for Parts of the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A Frost Advisory has been issued for Saturday morning. The time of impact is early in the morning from 4 AM to 9 AM. In several areas the temperatures will drop to the middle 30s which will result in frost formation.
The frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. If you would like to protect your tender vegetation please cover them with proper materials.
This is the first time this season that we are expecting frost formation. On average our first frost is usually around October 25. The earliest that we have seen frost is October 3 that was in 1974. The latest that we have seen the frost was November 14, that was in 2003. Frost is indicated by temperatures falling to 36°The average person freeze usually occurs around November 3. A freeze occurs when temperatures fall to 32°.
This is just the beginning of a cold snap. This is the coldest weather we have seen so far this season. We will have several mornings where temperatures will be below 40°.
