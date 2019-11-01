First Alert Forecast: Cooler weather is moving in for your weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More weather changes are headed our way.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Clearing skies are expected tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the low 40s.
· Friday will bring mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.
· Dry, cool weather is expected for the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s. Lows in the 30s.
· A few showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
· Also, don’t forget to set you clocks back one hour before bedtime Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time ends.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect clearing skies as a cold front moves farther east. Low temperatures will dip into the low 40s by Friday morning.
High pressure builds in Friday through your weekend, meaning we’ll see delightful weather.
On Friday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Morning temperatures will be in the low 40s. Highs will rise into the mid 60s. Low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s.
This weekend, we’re expecting dry, cool weather with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s. (Don’t forget to set you clocks back one hour before bedtime Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time ends.)
More 60s are expected next week. A few showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers. Mild. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly Sunny and Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Monday: Sun & Clouds. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the low 70s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.