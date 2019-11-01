First Alert Forecast: The BIG Cool Down Is Here!

November Is Here! MUCH Cooler Temperatures Will Stick Around
A strong cold front that gave us our severe storms yesterday leaves behind MUCH cooler air for us over the next several days.
High pressure brings in a continental air mass which will clear the skies and drop the temperatures to well below normal Today through the weekend. Look for sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights. Highs in the 60s…Lows in the 30s
We’ll slowly warm things up next week with our next chance of rain coming in by late Tuesday.
Weather Highlights:
- Much cooler temperatures over the next few days.
- Highs in the 60s…Low in the 30s
- Next chance of rain arrives by late Tuesday
Forecast:
Today: Sunny, breezy and MUCH cooler. Highs middle 60s
Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows in the middle to upper 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs middle 60s
Sunday: Sunny and very cool. Highs Near 60
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.